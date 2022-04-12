Benfica vs. Porto Stream

The Portuguese Roller Hockey First Division features Benfica and Porto facing off today.

SL Benfica takes on FC Porto in the Portuguese Roller Hockey, first division today as the two best clubs in the history of the league clash again. These two clubs have been the face of the league and this division for decades now as they trade championships, second-place finishes, and glory. That continues this season and today, with the two clubs taking the rink again.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

FC Porto is coming off a decisive win over SL Benfica in a dominant showing on the roller rink.

This league was established back in 1939, with Sporting CP winning the first-ever championship in the league. Sporting is also the defending champions for some additional symmetry.

FC Porto has won 23 titles and finished as the runner-up 14 times over the years, with its most recent title coming in 2018-2019.

It has been a while since Benfica's last title, winning it all back in 2015-2016 as FC Porto and Sporting CP have stepped up to collect the championships.

