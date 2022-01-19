Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Braga takes on Benfica in Campeonato Nacional Feminino playoff action.

Braga, currently second in Portugal's Campeonato Nacional Feminino playoff, will take on fourth-place Benfica on Wednesday in the third match for both teams in this year's season.

How to Watch Benfica vs Braga Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live stream the Benfica vs Braga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica is the defending champions of the league, winning its first title last season. Braga was the champion in 2018-19, which was also its first title. With the 2019-20 season abandoned because of COVID, that makes these two teams the most recent league champions.

Benfica defeated Torreense 2-0 in its last match, with goals from Paula Encinas and Marta Cintra in the match. The team has two wins in two matches, but goal differential puts it behind Sporting, Braga and Famalicao in the league standings.

Braga also has the same record, but a plus-six goal differential. It last played Albergaria, winning 2-0 with goals from Vitoria Almeida, Carolina Mendes and Manieke Dekker.

In the regular season, Braga won the Norte division with seven wins in seven matches, scoring 31 goals and allowing just one. Benfica won the Sul division, with six wins and one loss and a plus-21 goal differential.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Benfica vs Braga

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV (Canada)
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Benfica Women's Soccer
Campeonato Nacional de Futebol Feminino

How to Watch Benfica vs Braga

1 minute ago
Port Protection Alaska
entertainment

How to Watch Port Protection Alaska Season 5 Premiere

9 hours ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State

10 hours ago
Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

10 hours ago
Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

10 hours ago
pistons
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

11 hours ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a loose ball caused by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

11 hours ago
Jan 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

11 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy