Braga, currently second in Portugal's Campeonato Nacional Feminino playoff, will take on fourth-place Benfica on Wednesday in the third match for both teams in this year's season.

How to Watch Benfica vs Braga Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live stream the Benfica vs Braga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica is the defending champions of the league, winning its first title last season. Braga was the champion in 2018-19, which was also its first title. With the 2019-20 season abandoned because of COVID, that makes these two teams the most recent league champions.

Benfica defeated Torreense 2-0 in its last match, with goals from Paula Encinas and Marta Cintra in the match. The team has two wins in two matches, but goal differential puts it behind Sporting, Braga and Famalicao in the league standings.

Braga also has the same record, but a plus-six goal differential. It last played Albergaria, winning 2-0 with goals from Vitoria Almeida, Carolina Mendes and Manieke Dekker.

In the regular season, Braga won the Norte division with seven wins in seven matches, scoring 31 goals and allowing just one. Benfica won the Sul division, with six wins and one loss and a plus-21 goal differential.

Regional restrictions may apply.