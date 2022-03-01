Benfica will be taking on CA Feira today in round No. 2 in Phase 2 of the Women's National Roller Hockey Championship.

This will be a very tightly-contested matchup between Benfica and CA Feira in the Women's National Roller Hockey Championship. Both of these teams are very strong and will hope to give each other a great performance. Benfica won a few leagues last year and is ready to take on CA Feira.

How to Watch Benfica vs CA Feira Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live Stream Benfica vs CA Feira on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Benfica won the Portuguese League, Portuguese Cup, and Portuguese Super Cup. Both of these teams have been able to show some high-scoring offensive performances this season. Benfica had a blowout 6-2 win over Voltrega last month.

The club had a 4-1 lead at halftime and kept its foot on the gas. Benfica will have to lean on players like Cata Flores, Marlene Sousa, and Maria Sofia Silva. These players are the major goal-scorers for Benfica and will be crucial to the team's success in this championship.

Tune into Benfica TV (Canada) at 2:30 p.m. ET to see all of the action between both of these dominant clubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.