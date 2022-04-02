How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Alverca

Alverca will try to gain ground in the standings with a win over Benfica today

FC Alverca and Benfica will meet today in a U19 Portugal National Championship matchup.

How to Watch Benfica x FC Alverca Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live Stream Benfica x FC Alverca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Alverca is sitting sixth in the standings with five points. In its last five games, Alverca has won one game, lost two games and tied two games. Most recently, the team dropped a very close 2-1 game to FC Porto.

Benfica is currently in first place in the standings with thirteen points. In the club's last five games, it has won four and played to a draw in one. The last game played resulted in a 3-3 draw against Rio Ave FC.

Benfica's Ricardo Marques scored only 14' into the game to give the team the lead. Rio Ave did not score its first goal until the 48' mark and it was just under 30 minutes before Rio Ave scored again to take the lead at the 74' mark. João Neves scored for Benfica to tie it up, but Daniel Souza gave Rio Ave the lead again just eight minutes later. It was looking like Benfica would walk away with a loss, but Luis Silva found the back of the net at 90' to allow his team to walk away with the draw.

These two Portuguese teams are both very talented so it should make for an exciting and competitive game.

Regional restrictions may apply.