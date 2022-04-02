How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto in Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto in Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benfica and Porto battle in the semifinals of the Portuguese women's professional volleyball league on Saturday.

Benfica looks to bounce back in game two of the semifinals against Porto on Saturday.

How to Watch Benfica vs Porto Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live Stream Benfica vs Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The club lost a tough five-setter last Sunday 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 12-25, 10-15. It was a tough loss to swallow after winning the first two sets.

The loss snapped a four-match winning streak for Benfica, which included a three-set win against Porto in the last winner's stage match.

Porto, though, avenged that loss and picked up the huge comeback win in the first match.

Porto had won four straight before its loss to Benfica in the last winner's stage match but then dropped a second straight when it lost to Leixoes W in five sets before the playoffs began.

On Saturday, Porto will look to use the momentum from the end of the last match and knock off Benfica for the second straight game on their way to making the championship series.

These two teams have had some great matches this year and Saturday should be another battle between two very good teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Benfica vs. Porto

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV (Canada)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
