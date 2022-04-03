How to Watch Benfica vs. Esmoriz in Canada

Benfica looks to continue its great season when it takes on Esmoriz on Sunday in the semifinals of the National Volleyball Championship

Benfica has been the best team all year long and it hasn't changed in the semifinals. It has won the first two matches against Esmoriz 3-1 and 3-0.

How to Watch National Volleyball Championship Benfica vs. Esmoriz Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live Stream National Volleyball Championship Benfica vs. Esmoriz

It has been a dominating season for Benfica as it has lost just one match all year. It went 13-0 in the first phase and then 13-1 in the second phase.

Benfica has looked great and is now trying to finish off the season with a championship but must finish off Esmoriz first.

Esmoriz has yet to beat Benfica, but Sunday it will look to pull off the huge upset as it tries to dig out of a 2-0 hole.

Esmoriz has been good but not great this season going just 9-4 in the first phase and then 7-7 in the second phase of the season.

It comes in as a huge underdog against the powerful Benfica squad, but will look to shock the league by dealing Benfica only its second loss of the season.

