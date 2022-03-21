Boston River hosts Defensor Sporting on Matchday 6 of the Uruguayan first division tournament on Monday.

Boston River is enjoying a fine run of form so far this season, coming off of three straight victories in league play. The club is sitting in third place in the table with 10 points after five matches. Defensor Sporting, meanwhile, is desperate for points as the club has just one victory to start the campaign and is in second-to-last place in the Uruguayan first division standings.

How to Watch Boston River vs. Defensor Sporting Today:

Match Date: March 21, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Boston River vs. Defensor Sporting on fuboTV

Boston River's winning streak began with a thrilling 2-1 victory over River Plate thanks to goals from Germán Agustín Rodríguez and Rodrigo Viega, with Viega's finish coming in the 93rd minute of the match.

That was followed up by a 3-0 defeat of Cerro Largo at home with finishes from Marco Leonardo Mancebo, Maximiliano Villa and Alexander Machado securing the three points for the home team.

Most recently, the club visited Fénix to the tune of a 2-0 victory with Leonard Costa and Bruno Barja both getting on the scoresheet.

Boston River will now put its current win streak on the line when it hosts Defensor Sporting at Juan Antonio Lavalleja Stadium on Matchday 6.

