How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Cerro Largo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montevideo Wanderers take on Cerro Largo on Monday in Uruguayan soccer.

The Apertura of Uruguay's Primera Division continues on Monday as Montevideo Wanderers takes on Cerro Largo. This is the second game for each team in the Apertura.

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Cerro Largo today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch the Montevideo Wanderers vs. Cerro Largo match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wanderers took on River Plate last Monday, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. Wanderers got a 73rd minute goal from Hernan Rivero and also lost Diego Hernandez to a red card late in the match.

Cerro Largo took on Torque last Saturday, drawing 1-1 with a goal from Cristhian Andres Tizon Correa.

Cerro Largo won the last meeting of these teams 2-1 in November, with Augusto Max and Lucas Di Yorio each scoring a goal for the winning side.

These teams were fairly evenly matched in the 2021 season, with Cerro Largo finishing fifth in the aggregate table and Wanderers one spot back in sixth. The teams were especially strong in the Clausura, with Cerro Largo placing fourth, one spot behind third-place Wanderers.

Both teams have qualified for the first stage of the Copa Sudamericana, where the sides will meet twice in March for a two-leg battle to see which will make it to the group stage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

