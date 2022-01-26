Skip to main content

How to Watch Nacional vs. Peñarol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in the Uruguayan Primera Division will face off in a battle for the No. 1 ranking.

Nacional is coming off a 4-2 win over River Plate and looks to make it two in a row when it faces Penarol today.

How to watch the Nacional vs Penarol today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch the Nacional vs Penarol match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penarol is in a position to keep the top spot of the Uruguayan Primera Division by holding off Nacional.

Penarol is coming off a draw against Plaza Colonia. The last win for Penarol came against Sud America at the beginning of December.

Both of these clubs hold a decent lead over the No. 3 spot in the division, which is Wanderers. Penarol has a league-leading 32 points, whereas Nacional has 30. Coming in at 27 points after those two clubs would be Wanderers.

Through 15 matches this year, Penarol has a record of 9-5-1. Nacional has a record of 8-4-3 and could use a win today over Penarol. 

Tune in to GolTV (Spanish) to watch the Uruguayan Primera Division action today at 7:30 and see if Nancional can get closer to the No. 1 position in the division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Penarol vs Nacional

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
