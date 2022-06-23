Skip to main content

How to Watch York United at Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

York United travels to face Vancouver at BC Place on Wednesday in the Canadian Championship semifinals.

The only team left in the Canadian Championship from the Canadian Premier League, York United, hits the road to face the Whitecaps at BC Place on Wednesday, with the winner booking a spot in the tournament final. The other semifinal will be decided also on Wednesday between Montreal CF and Toronto at BMO Field.

How to Watch York United at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

York United traveled to face Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium on May 24 in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals. The hosts' Amer Didić scored in the 11th minute putting his team ahead 1-0 early.

Roger Thompson and Osaze de Rosario then scored in the 25th and 31st minutes respectively to put York United ahead 2-1. Didić shockingly scored in the 97th minute of the game to send the match to penalties, where York United came away with the nail-biting win 4-3.

Vancouver also needed penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals, after its matchup against Calvary ended 1-1 in regular time. The MLS side won the penalty round 5-3 to book its spot in the semis against York United.

Canadian Championship

How to Watch York United at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

