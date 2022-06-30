How to watch Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers: Stream online, TV channel

Atlético Ottawa hits the road to face HFX Wanderers at Wanderers Grounds on Thursday in Canadian Premier League action.

After going winless in its last two matches, Ottawa will look to get back to winning ways on Thursday in the Canadian Premier League when the team travels to face HFX Wanderers at Wanderers Grounds. Atlético is fourth in the standings with 18 points after 11 matches this season and HFX, meanwhile, is fifth with 17 points after its 12 matches.

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In its most recent outing, Atlético Ottawa traveled to face FC Edmonton at Clarke Stadium on June 19. The host won the game thanks to a second-half strike from Bicou Bissainthe. Before that, Ottawa played York United at home on June 14, drawing 0-0 with the match snapping a four-match unbeaten run in league action for Atlético.

The Wanderers, meanwhile, are coming off of a 3-0 victory over Pacific on June 25 at Starlight Stadium. Mour Samb, Aidan Daniels and Samuel Salter scored in the match to secure all three points for HFX. The team will now look to extend its winning streak to two matches when it hosts Atlético Ottawa at Wanderers Grounds on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.