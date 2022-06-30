Skip to main content

How to Watch Cavalry FC at Pacific FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cavalry FC travels to face Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium on Thursday in Canadian Premier League action.

The two top teams in the Canadian Premier League standings face off on Thursday in regular-season action when Cavalry FC visits Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium. Cavalry is at the top of the table with 23 points after 11 matches, while Pacific is in second place with 19 points after its 13 matches.

How to Watch Cavalry FC at Pacific FC Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Cavalry FC at Pacific FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Cavalry FC heads into the match on Thursday on an eight-match unbeaten run in Premier League action on top of having won its last five matches in a row. The team's most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over FC Edmonton on June 26, led by a brace from Aribim Pepple. Nyal Higgins scored an own-goal as well to secure all three points for Cavalry.

Pacific FC, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-0 loss to HFX Wanderers on June 25 which extended the team's winless run in the Canadian Premier League to six matches in a row. Pacific will look to get back to winning ways on Thursday when it hosts league-leading Cavalry FC at Starlight Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

