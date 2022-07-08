How to Watch Forge FC vs. York United FC: Watch online, TV channel

In a battle of a strong attack against a strong defense, Forge FC takes on York United FC in Canadian Premier League play on Friday.

On Friday, York United FC hosts Forge FC in the lone Canadian Premier League game of the day. The matchup features one of the CPL's best-attacking units against one of its best defenses.

How to Watch Forge FC vs. York United FC Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

So far this season, Forge has scored 21 goals in 11 matches. The 1.91 goals per match rank second in the CPL. Bolstering the numbers was a four-match stretch last month when the club scored at least three goals in every outing.

On the other side, York has locked things down defensively. The club conceded 13 goals in 13 matches, tied for the best goals against per match rate in the league. They've also turned in five clean sheets, the second-most in the CPL.

It was a low-scoring match when these teams met for the first time this season on May 6. York came away with a 1-0 victory, thanks to a goal in the 79th minute from midfielder Sebastian Gutierrez.

As Forge looks to get things going offensively this time, expect them to try to set up attacker Tristan Daniel Borges. Borges ranks third in the league with five goals this season, although he's only played in nine matches.

