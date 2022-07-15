How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC: Stream Live, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In their first two CPL meetings this year, Pacific FC and York United FC played to scoreless draws.

On Friday, Pacific FC and York United FC meet for the fourth time this season and third in CPL play. Neither team has tallied a goal through 180-plus league minutes against each other so far. 

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC Today:

Match Date: July 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Pacific FC vs. York United FC on fuboTV:

Their most recent matchup came about a month ago, on June 18. Pacific had three shots on goal in that match, and York United had one.

Before that, they'd met on May 20. The shot-on-goal targets were the same in that match.

The two teams also met in a Canadian Championship match on May 24. That one did see some scoring, ending in a 2-2 draw with York United taking the victory 4-3 on penalties.

Pacific has been scoring well coming into this week's matchup and they've scored three goals in each of their last two matches. Striker Djenairo Daniels scored a goal in both games, his first two goals of the year.

Forward Alejandro Díaz Liceága also had a goal in one of those games, bringing his season total to seven, which leads the CPL.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Pacific FC vs. York United FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
