How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC: Stream Live, TV

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Friday, Pacific FC and York United FC meet for the fourth time this season and third in CPL play. Neither team has tallied a goal through 180-plus league minutes against each other so far.
How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC Today:
Match Date: July 15, 2022
Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 2
Live stream Pacific FC vs. York United FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Their most recent matchup came about a month ago, on June 18. Pacific had three shots on goal in that match, and York United had one.
Before that, they'd met on May 20. The shot-on-goal targets were the same in that match.
The two teams also met in a Canadian Championship match on May 24. That one did see some scoring, ending in a 2-2 draw with York United taking the victory 4-3 on penalties.
Pacific has been scoring well coming into this week's matchup and they've scored three goals in each of their last two matches. Striker Djenairo Daniels scored a goal in both games, his first two goals of the year.
Forward Alejandro Díaz Liceága also had a goal in one of those games, bringing his season total to seven, which leads the CPL.
Regional restrictions may apply.