How to Watch FC Edmonton at Forge FC: Stream Premier League Live, TV Channel

FC Edmonton travels to face Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League regular season action.

With just two wins this season in 15 matches, FC Edmonton is in last place in the Canadian Premier League standings with just 10 points. Meanwhile, Forge FC is in fourth place in the CPL table with 20 points after its 12 matches in the campaign.

How to Watch FC Edmonton at Forge FC Today:

Match Date: July 19, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Forge is coming off a 2-0 win over York United in its most recent outing, with finishes from Tass Mourdoukoutas and Woobens Pacius securing all three points for the club on July 8. The victory snapped a two-match losing streak for Forge in CPL action.

Meanwhile, Edmonton is coming off a 3-2 loss against Pacific on July 9, where Gabriel Bitar and Mamdi Camara scored the goals for the team in the failed comeback after going down 3-0 in the first 60 minutes of the game.

Before that, Edmonton secured its second win of the season on July 1 with a 3-0 finish over York United, thanks to strikes from Bicou Bissainthe, Camara and Bitar.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Canadian Premier League Soccer

