How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton:

Unbeaten in its last five matches, Atlético Ottawa has surged above the playoff line to be within striking distance of the lead in the Canadian Premier League standings if it steals a road victory at winless Edmonton FC.

In their first meeting of the season, Ottawa went into Clarke field stealing a 2-1 road win behind a first-half goal from Brian Wright and a 70th-minute penalty kick by Oliver Bassett. The Eddies added a penalty of their own four minutes later, but the comeback was foiled when Luke Singh picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 80th minute.

Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham has posted four shutouts in ten appearances this season. Ingham played in eight matches for FC Edmonton in 2016-17 in the NASL before spending three seasons with York United.

Edmonton has one win in their last 16 matches dating back to October of 2021 and with only four points coming via draw through eleven games, The Eddies are seeing their season slip away sitting on a league-worst -12 goal differential.

Ottawa has never lost to Edmonton going 3-0-2 since the club’s inception in 2020. Its next win will tie a franchise mark with six regular-season wins.

