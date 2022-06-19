Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ottawa is in position to move to the top of the Canadian Premier League table with a win today at Edmonton

Unbeaten in its last five matches, Atlético Ottawa has surged above the playoff line to be within striking distance of the lead in the Canadian Premier League standings if it steals a road victory at winless Edmonton FC.

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton:

Match Date: June 19, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In their first meeting of the season, Ottawa went into Clarke field stealing a 2-1 road win behind a first-half goal from Brian Wright and a 70th-minute penalty kick by Oliver Bassett. The Eddies added a penalty of their own four minutes later, but the comeback was foiled when Luke Singh picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 80th minute.

Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham has posted four shutouts in ten appearances this season. Ingham played in eight matches for FC Edmonton in 2016-17 in the NASL before spending three seasons with York United.

Edmonton has one win in their last 16 matches dating back to October of 2021 and with only four points coming via draw through eleven games, The Eddies are seeing their season slip away sitting on a league-worst -12 goal differential.

Ottawa has never lost to Edmonton going 3-0-2 since the club’s inception in 2020. Its next win will tie a franchise mark with six regular-season wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
5:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Questioning a stoppage in play, Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20), defender Brent Kallman (14), midfielder Robin Lod (17) and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) look to referee Michael Radchuk in the second half against New York City at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
soccer fans
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) centers the ball as Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Athletics

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy