The bottom-two ranked teams in the Canadian Premier League face off on Sunday when FC Edmonton hosts Atlético Ottawa at Clarke Stadium.

After winning its first two games of the season, Atlético Ottawa has lost twice and drawn twice in its last four matches in Canadian Premier League action. The recent dip in form has left the club from Ottawa in second-to-last place in the standings with eight points after six matches. Ottawa's rival on Sunday, FC Edmonton, on the other hand, has yet to win a match this season with a 0W-3D-4L record after seven matches.

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Ottawa's most recent Premier League match was a 1-1 draw away at Forge last Saturday where Ollie Bassett scored the team's only goal of the match in the first half. Noah Jensen then leveled the match in the 46th minute to split the points between the two clubs.

Before that, though, Ottawa faced York United in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship where a round of penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in regular time got Atlético eliminated from the tournament.

Atlético Ottawa will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday at Clarke Stadium when the club faces last-place FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League action.

