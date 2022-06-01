The two teams in the middle of the Canadian Premier League table meet in mid-week CPL action, with Atletico Ottawa taking on Valour FC.

Early on in the season, Atletico Ottawa and Valour FC find themselves smack in the middle of the Canadian Premier League table. On Wednesday, the two sides will square off against each other in Winnipeg.

How to Watch: Atletico Ottawa vs. Valour FC

Match Date: June 1, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Through seven games, Atletico is 3-2-2, which has them in fourth place. The club is coming off a 2-1 win against FC Edmonton last Sunday. Striker Brian Wright and midfielder Ollie Bassett scored in that one.

Valour FC is currently one spot back in fifth place at 2-3-2. They have a bit of a shorter turnaround, having played first-place Pacific to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Midfielders Sean Rea and Daryl Fordyce scored for Valour FC in that one.

Wednesday's game will be the second meeting of the year between Atletico and Valour. The first game was a decisive win for Valour, who came away with a 6-1 victory. Striker Moses Dyer and Midfielder Alessandro Riggi each scored twice in that game. That game was an early indication of Valour's offensive prowess — the team ranks second in the league averaging 1.86 goals per game.

Will Valour handle Atletico well again? Or will the Ottawa squad even the season series? This game starts at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and can be found on FOX Sports 2.

