CPL Playoffs begin today in frigid Alberta, as the Cavs host the Tridents for a spot in the Final.

Cavalry FC is looking to advance to its second Canadian Premier League Final in three years, as it hosts Pacific FC which is searching for its first-ever playoff win.

The Tridents sat at the top of the CPL table for most of the season before a late-season skid saw them only win three times in their final 11 matches. The decline resulted in them sliding down to the three seed, as both Forge FC and Cavalry surpassed them in the standings.



How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cavalry comes into today’s semifinal having secured points in nine of its last 11 matches to finish the season with 50 points and in a tie with first-place Forge FC. Cavalry loses the tiebreaker but is still rewarded with a home playoff match.

Led by goalkeeper Marco Carducci, the Calgary native has posted seven shutouts in his 24 appearances this season. He's helped to fortify the leagues’ second-best scoring defense that has only conceded 30 goals in 28 matches.

Pacific features three of the top eight goal scorers in the CPL with forwards Terran Campbell, Alejandro Díaz, and Marco Bustos combining for 27 of their team's 47 goals in 2021.

This match marks the eighth match between the two sides across all competitions in 2021. Cavalry won the CPL series 3-2-1, but Pacific knocked the Cavs out of the 2021 Canadian Championship with a 1-0 win at ATCO Field in September behind Campbell’s 33rd minute goal.

The winner will advance to the CPL Final where it will face the winner of Sunday’s semifinal matchup between Forge FC vs York United FC.

Regional restrictions may apply.