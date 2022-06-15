Cavalry FC goes for top spot of the table on the road at Valour when the two Canadian Premier League foes meet on Wednesday.

Entering tonight with a point in six consecutive matches, Cavalry FC heads to Winnipeg for their second match against Valour FC this season. The hosts are winless in their last four matches and are currently four points behind Forge FC for the final playoff spot as they close out a three-game homestand.

How to Watch Cavalry FC at Valour FC:

Match Date: June 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Cavalry FC at Valour FC match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In their first meeting of the year, Cavalry outlasted Valour 2-1 in a game that saw all three goals scored in the final 10 minutes of play. A rebound putback by Myer Stefan Major Bevan of his own penalty kick that was blocked gave the Cavs a late 1-0 lead in the 85th minute.

Just four minutes later, Stefan Cebara headed home the equalizer off a corner kick to secure what appeared to be a late draw, but Elijah Adekugbe blasted home a rebound in the second minute of injury time to steal a home win.

That win ignited Cavalry FC's current three-game winning streak, a run that saw them earn consecutive 1-0 wins over York United and HFX Wanderers. Aribim Pepple scored both goals, his first 18 career CPL matches, propelling Cavalry to be in a position to claim the top of the table with a win tonight.

Valour is the second highest-scoring team in the CPL, netting 14 goals through its first nine matches. Midfielders Moses Dyer (three goals in eight appearances) and Sean Rea (two goals) and attacker Alessandro Riggi are the only Valour players to score more than one goal this season.

Cavalry owns the all-time series 7-1-3 with Valour’s lone win coming in October of 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.