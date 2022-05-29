With just two losses so far this season, the Cavalry FC find themselves in second place in the standings with 11 points after seven matches. York United, meanwhile, is fourth with nine points and is currently on a three-match unbeaten run in league action.

How to Watch Cavalry FC at York United FC Today:

Match Date: May 29, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Cavalry FC at York United FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cavalry FC is coming off of a painful elimination in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals at the hands of an MLS side, the Whitecaps. The match ended 1-1 in regular time with Myer Bevan scoring in the 72nd minute to put the team ahead late in the second half. Cavalry defender Daan Klomp then scored an own goal in the 85th to draw the two teams level before the Whitecaps came away with the win in penalty kicks.

In Canadian Premier League action, however, Cavalry FC is coming off of a 2-1 victory over sixth-place Valour FC where all three goals in the match were scored after the 85th minute.

Cavalry FC will look to extend its unbeaten run in the Canadian Premier League to five matches when the club faces York United FC at York Lions Stadium on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.