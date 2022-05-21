Skip to main content

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cavalry FC hosts Valour FC at ATCO Field on Saturday in Canadian Premier League action.

Both Cavalry FC and Valour FC are sitting near the top of the table with eight points apiece. Valour is in second place with a 2W-2D-1L record while Cavalry is in third with one more match played and a 2W-2D-2L record. Both teams are undefeated in their last three matches in the Canadian Premier League.

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Valour's most recent outing was a slim 1-0 finish over fifth-place York United at Investors Group Field last Sunday. Just before that, on May 11, Valour faced MLS side Vancouver in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship, losing 2-0 at BC Place.

Valour last faced Cavalry at the end of last season, where the Valour won 4-2 defeating Cavalry for the first time in the club's history. Valour had gone 0W-2D-6L over the first eight meetings facing Cavalry.

The two meet again at ATCO Field on Saturday on the seventh matchday of the Canadian Premier League season with both teams looking to extend their unbeaten runs to four matches.

