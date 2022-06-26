In a battle between the top-ranked team in the league and the bottom-ranked team, Cavalry FC hosts FC Edmonton at ATCO Field on Sunday in the Canadian Premier League. The Cavalry are sitting in first place with 20 points after 10 matches while Edmonton is eighth with just seven points after its 12 matches.

How to Watch FC Edmonton at Cavalry FC Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream FC Edmonton at Cavalry FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On top of being unbeaten in its last seven matches in Canadian Premier League action, the Cavalry have won their last four games in a row in the league. Their most recent effort was a 4-2 win over Valour FC on June 15 where Stefan Cebara (own goal), Sergio Camargo, Mason Trafford and Aribim Pepple all put the ball in the back of the net for the league leaders.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 win over Atlético Ottawa on June 19 which was the team's first win of the season. Bicou Bissainthe scored the lone goal in the win.

Edmonton will now look to make it back-to-back wins in the CPL when it travels to face Cavalry FC on Sunday, with the league leaders hoping to extend their own winning streak to five games in league action.

Regional restrictions may apply.