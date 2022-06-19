Undefeated in its last four, Forge heads east to face Wanderers for their second match in a month in Canadian Premier League action.

Forge FC returns to Wanderers Grounds for the second time this season looking for its third consecutive win against HFX dating back to 2021. Forge blew out Wanderers 4-0 behind a pair of goals from David Choinière earlier this season, kicking off a three-match winning streak. Wanderers are 2-1 since that loss with wins against York United and at Edmonton.

How to Watch Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC:

Match Date: June 19, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Last year, Forge FC used a late push to take the top seed in the Canadian Premier League playoffs but dropped the CPL Final to Pacific FC. This marked the third time Forge had played in the final match of the year but the first time in the club’s history they did not win the title having won in both 2019 and 2020.

HFX features two of the CPL’s top four goal scorers with attackers Samuel Salter and Akeem Garcia, who have combined for seven goals in their first ten games. Salter scored both goals in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Edmonton while Garcia netted the lone goal in a 1-0 against York.

Forge goalkeeper Triston Henry posted eight clean sheets for Forge a year ago and already has three in seven appearances this season.

These squads are currently tied for the fourth playoff spot, six points behind CPL-leading Cavalry FC, with Forge having two games in hand and a better goal differential.

This is the second of four games between these teams this season with the final two at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton including the season finale in October.

