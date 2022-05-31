Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mid-week Canadian Premier League action begins on Tuesday. Forge FC takes its current hot streak west to face FC Edmonton.

Forge FC appears to have found a rhythm, with just one loss in its last five Canadian Premier League matches. The squad will try to add to that stretch on Tuesday on the road against FC Edmonton.

How to Watch: Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton

Match Date: May 31, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream the Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton match on fuboTV: Get access now!

Forge FC will try to match its success in its first matchup against FC Edmonton earlier this year. In that meeting back on April 23, Forge set a season-high goal total in a 3-0 victory. Striker Terran Campbell scored twice in that game and midfielder Tristan Borges added another. 

Defensively that was Forge FC's second clean sheet of the season. The team has allowed just six goals in league play this year, which is tied for the fewest in the league. Goalkeeper Andreas Raido Karuks Vaikla has played a significant role with a league-high 25 saves.

FC Edmonton is coming off an extended break, having not played since last Sunday. That game was a loss to Atletico by a score of 2-1 - which has been the final score of each of Edmonton's previous three games.

Edmonton's defense can be disruptive in the open field. Defender Luke Adam Singh leads the league with 22 interceptions, while no other player has more than 15. 

