    October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a match featuring the third- and fourth-place teams in the Canadian Premier League, Forge FC visits HFX Wanderers FC in Halifax.
    Author:

    With just under a month to play in the Canadian Premier League season, Forge FC is getting hot at the right time.

    The club has won four of its last five matches and sits in third place on the CPL table. On Saturday, Forge FC will visit fourth-place HFX Wanderers FC, which gathered points in four of its last five contests.

    How to Watch: Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Soccer Plus

    Live stream the Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Forge FC has been the best defensive club in the league this season. The team has allowed just 19 goals, while the two next-closest teams (including HFX) have allowed 26 each. They also enter this game with the most wins in the CPL, sporting a 13-1-8 record and 40 points in the standings, four points out of first place.

    HFX Wanderers FC has an 8-9-7 record and 33 points. They're coming off a draw against first-place Cavalry FC on Sunday.

    This is the fourth of five matches between these two teams this season and the first of two consecutive meetings. They split the first contest 1–1 in late August, and then HFX Wanderers came away with a 2–0 win a few weeks later. Forge then earned a 1–0 win on Oct. 6. The sides now meet on consecutive Saturdays, first in Halifax then next week in Hamilton.

    This week's kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Fox Soccer Plus.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
