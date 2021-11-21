Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Forge FC is aiming for its third consecutive Finals appearance as it hosts York United FC in the CPL Semifinals.
    One win away from competing for a third consecutive Canadian Premier League Championship, Forge FC enters the playoffs as the top seed, earning it home-field advantage throughout. Standing in the team's way is upset-minded fourth-seed York United FC, marking the seventh time the 905 Derby will see the pitch in 2021.

    Forge currently holds the advantage in the season series 4-2 with the last two going the way of the Hammers, the last one being against a heavily rotated York lineup that had already clinched its playoff spot.

    How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York United FC:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Soccer Plus

    Live stream the Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York United FC match on fuboTV:

    If the Nine Stripes need inspiration to advance to the Final, they can take comfort in the fact that both of their wins against Forge this season have come at Tim Hortons Field, making them one of only two teams in the CPL to earn road wins against Forge this year.

    Forge is led by forward Mo Babouli who has netted a team-high seven goals, as well as 20-year-old forward Woobens Pacius who has been a spark plug for the Hammers since being inserted into the lineup over the summer, scoring six goals in 18 matches.

    Goalkeeper Triston Henry has been stellar in the net for Forge, posting shutouts in eight of his 22 starts.

    York features a trio of scorers in defender Diyaeddine Abzi, forward Álvaro Rivero and forward Lowell Wright, who have combined for 18 goals this season.

    The winner of today’s match will face Pacific FC which earned a 2-1 road win at Cavalry FC to advance to the CPL Final.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York Unite FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
