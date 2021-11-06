Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Forge FC at York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Back-to-back Canadian Premier League champions Forge FC are peaking late in the season and look ready for the first of two matches in four days against York United FC.
    Author:

    York United FC enters the final weeks of the regular season in control of their own playoff destiny. Currently seeded fourth in the CPL, leading Valour FC by two points for the final playoff spot with a game in hand, the Nine Stripes have two chances to face off against Forge in less than a weeks’ time as they look to solidify their postseason chances. Having only lost once in their last twelve matches, York has shot up the table in the season's final two months and now is poised to make a title run.

    How to Watch Forge FC at York United FC:

    Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Soccer Plus

    Live stream the Forge FC at York United FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Forge comes into today with only one loss in their last seven matches, including a win against first-place Pacific FC, but a furious finish to the season is ahead of them having to make up three matches that were rescheduled due to their run in the CONCACAF Champions League. This run of make-up games will see them hit the pitch four times in eleven days.

    The task at hand is simple for York, win in either of these next two matches at home against Forge and they clinch a playoff spot regardless of the results around the rest of the CPL. York United’s hopes are high considering they will enter with fresher legs and the confidence of having defeated Forge in their last meeting by a 2-0 count in mid-September.

    Forge goalkeeper Triston Henry has been stellar in goal, producing eight clean sheets in his 19 appearances this season. Across all competitions, Henry has conceded 60 goals in 68 matches with Forge since 2019, posting 28 shutouts in that span.

    Henry will face York’s three-headed scoring attack from forwards Álvaro Rivero and Lowell Wright as well defender Diyaeddine Abzi who have combined for 16 goals this season.

    Forge leads the all-time series against York United 5-4-1, but the sides are tied at 2-2 in 2021.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Forge FC at York United FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13609909
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC at York United FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16689726 (1)
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) runs from Iowa State Cyclones safety Connor Guess (59) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) evades the tackle of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Serie A

    How to Watch Juventus FC vs. Fiorentina

    12 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy