Back-to-back Canadian Premier League champions Forge FC are peaking late in the season and look ready for the first of two matches in four days against York United FC.

York United FC enters the final weeks of the regular season in control of their own playoff destiny. Currently seeded fourth in the CPL, leading Valour FC by two points for the final playoff spot with a game in hand, the Nine Stripes have two chances to face off against Forge in less than a weeks’ time as they look to solidify their postseason chances. Having only lost once in their last twelve matches, York has shot up the table in the season's final two months and now is poised to make a title run.

How to Watch Forge FC at York United FC:

Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Forge comes into today with only one loss in their last seven matches, including a win against first-place Pacific FC, but a furious finish to the season is ahead of them having to make up three matches that were rescheduled due to their run in the CONCACAF Champions League. This run of make-up games will see them hit the pitch four times in eleven days.

The task at hand is simple for York, win in either of these next two matches at home against Forge and they clinch a playoff spot regardless of the results around the rest of the CPL. York United’s hopes are high considering they will enter with fresher legs and the confidence of having defeated Forge in their last meeting by a 2-0 count in mid-September.

Forge goalkeeper Triston Henry has been stellar in goal, producing eight clean sheets in his 19 appearances this season. Across all competitions, Henry has conceded 60 goals in 68 matches with Forge since 2019, posting 28 shutouts in that span.

Henry will face York’s three-headed scoring attack from forwards Álvaro Rivero and Lowell Wright as well defender Diyaeddine Abzi who have combined for 16 goals this season.

Forge leads the all-time series against York United 5-4-1, but the sides are tied at 2-2 in 2021.