    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Forge FC vs York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Forge FC seeks to solidify the top playoff seed against York United FC in Canadian Premier League action.
    Author:

    Touting the Canadian Premier League’s best defense, Forge FC is poised to earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs entering Tuesday's match against York United FC.

    Forge sits tied atop the league table with Cavalry FC with two games in hand and needs just three points over its final three matches to claim the top seed. York United, the likely first-round opponent for Forge, is already locked into the fourth playoff spot.

    How to Watch Forge FC vs York United FC:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

    You can stream Forge FC vs York United FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Forge has a series of games to make up as a number of the team's CPL matches were moved to accommodate its CONCACAF Champions League schedule. This run of makeup games has the team on the pitch four times in ten days, with games at Edmonton FC and home against Cavalry FC still to go before the postseason.

    These two squads played on this field Saturday, with York grabbing a 1–0 lead off Diyaeddine Abzi’s team-leading sixth goal of 2021 in the 29th minute. Woobens Pacius netted the equalizer for Forge in the 51st minute, then veteran forward David Choinière scored the game-winner in the 81st minute to give Forge the 2–1 road win.

    Forge goalkeeper Triston Henry has only conceded two goals in his last three matches and is just one shutout behind Valour FC’s Jonathan Sirois for the most clean sheets in the CPL.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Forge FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs York United FC

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
