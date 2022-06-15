The Wanderers are in search of their second road win and second win over Edmonton on Tuesday.

Winless in their first 10 matches of the 2022 Canadian Premier League schedule, FC Edmonton hosts the HFX Wanderers, who have accumulated eight points in their last six matches. The second of four matches between the clubs this season, this will mark the first time HFX has played a CPL match at Edmonton since July 2019.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at FC Edmonton Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

In their first matchup of the season, Edmonton jumped out to an early lead on a Julian Ulbricht penalty kick in the 9th minute. Corey Bent scored the equalizer eight minutes later to tie the game at 1-1. In the second half, HFX netted a pair of goals, including a penalty score from Akeem Garcia in the 71st minute to seal the 3-1 home victory.

The Wanderers are on a two-game Alberta swing, having dropped a 1-0 game against Cavalry on Saturday.

The Eddies come into tonight’s match having scored a goal in four consecutive games, but only a 1-1 draw on Sunday against Valour has produced points. Edmonton’s -11 goal differential and 20 goals conceded ranks last in the CPL.

2021 league MVP and golden boot winner João Morelli is out the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL. The 26-year-old Brazilian scored 14 goals in 21 matches a year ago. So far the Wanderers have struggled to replace his scoring prowess, netting just eight goals in the eight games since Morelli’s injury.

