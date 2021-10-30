Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs. Forge FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of playoff bound teams in HFX Wanderers FC and Forge FC face off for the fifth and final time this season.
    Author:

    HFX Wanderers and Forge FC square off today for the final time in the regular season as each club looks to improve its playoff positioning.

    Forge FC faces a packed schedule to end its Canadian Premier League season, as it will play five matches in the next 17 days. As a result, Forge could catch Pacific FC atop the CPL table, as the club is just four points shy of first place with three games in hand.

    How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs Forge FC Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Soccer Plus

    Live stream HFX Wanderers vs. Forge FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The back-to-back CPL champions will face-off against a suddenly sputtering Wanderers side that has won just once in its last five matches following a 10-match unbeaten streak. The loss of league-leading scorer João Morelli to injury has slowed the HFX offense, which has posted just one goal in the last five matches—and that came via an own goal in a 1–0 win against Pacific.

    Both HFX and Forge earned a point for a 0–0 draw in their most recent match. On Oct. 6, Forge took all three points in a 1–0 road win in Nova Scotia behind leading scorer Molham Babouli, whose goal rebounded off Wanderers goalkeeper Kieran Baskett.

    The Wanderers hold the fourth and final playoff spot but could see themselves fall below the playoff line. York United FC is just one point shy of surpassing HFX.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    HFX Wanderers vs. Forge FC

    TV CHANNEL: Fox Soccer Plus
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs. Forge FC

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16421232
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Third Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16837972
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16947640
    NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

    How to Watch United Rentals 200

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16823904
    College Football

    How to Watch Richmond at New Hampshire

    1 minute ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    College Football

    How to Watch Tusculum at Catawba

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at Charleston Southern

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers quarterback Jack Chambers (8) makes a catch during the second half East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Charleston Southern vs. Campbell: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers running back JD Moore (10) runs the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Campbell vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy