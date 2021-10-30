A pair of playoff bound teams in HFX Wanderers FC and Forge FC face off for the fifth and final time this season.

HFX Wanderers and Forge FC square off today for the final time in the regular season as each club looks to improve its playoff positioning.

Forge FC faces a packed schedule to end its Canadian Premier League season, as it will play five matches in the next 17 days. As a result, Forge could catch Pacific FC atop the CPL table, as the club is just four points shy of first place with three games in hand.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs Forge FC Today:

Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

The back-to-back CPL champions will face-off against a suddenly sputtering Wanderers side that has won just once in its last five matches following a 10-match unbeaten streak. The loss of league-leading scorer João Morelli to injury has slowed the HFX offense, which has posted just one goal in the last five matches—and that came via an own goal in a 1–0 win against Pacific.

Both HFX and Forge earned a point for a 0–0 draw in their most recent match. On Oct. 6, Forge took all three points in a 1–0 road win in Nova Scotia behind leading scorer Molham Babouli, whose goal rebounded off Wanderers goalkeeper Kieran Baskett.

The Wanderers hold the fourth and final playoff spot but could see themselves fall below the playoff line. York United FC is just one point shy of surpassing HFX.