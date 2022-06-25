The Canadian Premier League pits the HFX Wanderers FC and Pacific FC against one another on the pitch on Saturday.

Over their last five matches, it has been an up-and-down stretch of the season for the HFX Wanderers (4-2-5, 14 points) and Pacific FC (5-4-3, 19 points) in the Canadian Premier League. Neither team is playing their best overall soccer and both will to get back on track today, especially Pacific FC, as they are still just one point behind Calvary for first place in the standings.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

That first match was just over two months ago in Starlight Stadium, the home of Pacific FC.

The match went back and forth and was won on a penalty kick with just five minutes remaining. Manny Aparicio got the scoring started in the first half at the 25th minute to take the lead, with Cory Bent tying things up just before the half at the 45th minute.

Each club then tried to take control with the match tied until the 85th minute where Alejandro Diaz Liceaga eventually won the match in the 85th minute with a penalty goal.

This season, Pacific is in second place behind Calvary despite going 0-2-3 in their last five matches. So far through 12 matches, they have scored 13 goals, but have given up 14 goals to their opponents for a minus one goal differential.

On the other side, HFX has gone 2-0-3 in their last five matches trading wins and losses.

They also have a negative goal differential with 10 goals scored and 15 allowed overall.

