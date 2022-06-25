Skip to main content

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canadian Premier League pits the HFX Wanderers FC and Pacific FC against one another on the pitch on Saturday.

Over their last five matches, it has been an up-and-down stretch of the season for the HFX Wanderers (4-2-5, 14 points) and Pacific FC (5-4-3, 19 points) in the Canadian Premier League. Neither team is playing their best overall soccer and both will to get back on track today, especially Pacific FC, as they are still just one point behind Calvary for first place in the standings.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

That first match was just over two months ago in Starlight Stadium, the home of Pacific FC.

The match went back and forth and was won on a penalty kick with just five minutes remaining. Manny Aparicio got the scoring started in the first half at the 25th minute to take the lead, with Cory Bent tying things up just before the half at the 45th minute. 

Each club then tried to take control with the match tied until the 85th minute where Alejandro Diaz Liceaga eventually won the match in the 85th minute with a penalty goal.

This season, Pacific is in second place behind Calvary despite going 0-2-3 in their last five matches. So far through 12 matches, they have scored 13 goals, but have given up 14 goals to their opponents for a minus one goal differential.

On the other side, HFX has gone 2-0-3 in their last five matches trading wins and losses.

They also have a negative goal differential with 10 goals scored and 15 allowed overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Plus
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) questions the position before a penalty kick by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) as referee Victor Rivas and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) tries to stop Espinoza during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18567183
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1003246570h
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts to being called out on strikes by home plate umpire Nic Lentz (59) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 2-1. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18590479
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Royals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Nationals at Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy