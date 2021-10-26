HFX Wanderers FC's run has the club on the threshold of a playoff spot as it takes on Valour FC on Tuesday night.

After earning points in 13 of its last 14 matches, HFX Wanderers FC sits in fourth place entering Tuesday's match against Valour FC.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC:

Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Valour FC burst out of the gates to start the year while the CPL played in a bubble in Winnipeg, winning six of its first seven games. Since then, though, the team has been in freefall, posting just two wins since July 18.

With three consecutive clean sheets posted by 20-year-old rookie goalkeeper Kieran Baskett, the Wanderers have not allowed a goal in more than 335 minutes of play. Their defensive style leads to tightly contested, low-scoring matches, with 10 consecutive contests decided by one goal or less.

João Morelli, the CPL’s leading scorer with 14 goals, remains out of the lineup for the Wanderers with an undisclosed injury. Morelli has more than half of his team's goals this season and his absence in the lineup is evident.

In the last meeting between these teams in July, the Wanderers outshot Valour 20–7 in their 1–0 win. The lone goal came in the 44th minute when Pierre Lamothe scored from the top of the box.

Valour remains in the running for the postseason, trailing the Wanderers by six points, but the club would need to win out and have the Wanderers lose their remaining matches.

This is the third and final match of the 2021 season between these two squads, with each team posting a win so far in the season series.

