Entering the weekend sitting two points shy of the top of the table 2021 Canadian Premier League Champions Pacific FC has yet to find its scoring stride netting just thirteen goals in eleven matches. York United plays host today looking to snap a three-match home winless streak and is in search of its first win in five matches overall.

How to Watch Pacific FC at York United FC:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

These sides played to a scoreless draw in their first of four meetings this season back on May 20th. Pacific was the aggressor, leading in possession, shots on target, and corners, but was unable to break through with a goal. It enters today off a stunning 3-0 loss at Forge FC on Sunday and has not won in four consecutive matches.

York has struggled to light up the scoreboard, posting just six goals through 10 matches including none in any of its last five. Sebastián Gutiérrez Atehortua netted York’s last goal in the 79th minute of a 1-0 against Forge on May 6.

Alejandro Díaz leads the CPL with six goals in 11 appearances this season for Pacific. The Mexican attacker has posted 19 goals in his three seasons in the league.

While The Nine Stripes have failed to score goals this season, they have not allowed many either. Nikolaos Giantsopoulos has posted four clean sheets through ten matches, tied for the most in the CPL.

