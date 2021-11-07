Playoff-bound squads square off in the final weekend of the regular season when Pacific FC and Cavalry FC meet.

After leading the Canadian Premier League standings for the better part of the season, Pacific FC has only secured three victories in their last nine matches, and after being knocked out of the Canadian Championship this week, they now turn their sole focus to securing home field for the opening round of the playoffs.

How to Watch Pacific FC at Cavalry FC:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The winner of this match is guaranteed a home playoff game and these two teams will likely face each other in the CPL semifinals based on their current positions in the standings.

Pacific will not be at full strength as they will be without the services of center-back Lukas MacNaughton, who will miss this game and the first match of the playoffs due to suspension from yellow card accumulation. Forward Marco Bustos will also miss the match after reaggravating a knee injury that sidelined him for a handful of matches late this summer.

As the leagues’ top-scoring offense, Pacific features three of the top eight goal scorers, as both Terran Campbell and Alejandro Díaz have both tallied 10 goals to go along with Bustos’ seven.

The Tridents face one of the CPL’s best goalkeepers as Marco Carducci has been a stalwart for Cavalry posting six shutouts in 23 starts this season.

Cavalry leads the all-time series 5-4-2 but Pacific holds the edge this season, leading 2-1-1 entering the fifth and final matchup between the squads this year.