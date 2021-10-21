    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Thursday night will feature one of the biggest games of the Canadian Premier League regular season with second-place Cavalry FC hosting first-place Pacific FC.
    Author:

    There's no shortage of stakes Thursday night in Calgary when Cavalry FC hosts Pacific FC. The two teams are in second and first place, respectively, in the Canadian Premier League table, and the winner will walk away with the inside track to the top seed with just three games to go in the CPL regular season.

    How to Watch: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Soccer Plus

    Live stream the Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pacific FC enters this match with a 12-6-6 record, good for a league-best 42 points in the standings. However, things have been shaky as of late with a 2-0-3 record in its last five matches.

    That slip up has allowed Cavalry FC to gain ground—the team is unbeaten in its last five matches. It's now 11-8-5 on the season, which gives it 41 points and leaves it just one point back of first. 

    Each side has climbed to the top of the table through a different path. Pacific's 40 goals this season are the most in the league, while Cavalry's 25 goals against are the second-fewest.

    This will be the second of three CPL regular season meetings between these two teams. Pacific topped Cavalry 3-1 in early September. They'll also meet in the regular season finale on Nov. 16.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
