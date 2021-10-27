How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton Today

    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch FC Edmonton at Pacific FC Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pacific FC face FC Edmonton for the second time in three matches in Canadian Premier League action.
    Author:

    Pacific FC are riding a three-match winning streak into Tuesday's meeting against FC Edmonton. The club looks to increase its lead at the top of the Canadian Premier League standings.

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton:

    Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

    You can stream Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The two squads met on Sept. 4, with Pacific FC earning a 2-1 win behind a pair of first-half goals from forward Alejandro Díaz and defender Kadin Chung. Chung's 34th-minute goal was his first of the year and only his second in three CPL seasons.

    After that defeat, FC Edmonton broke a seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 win against Valour FC in its next game.

    Pacific FC and FC Edmonton played to a 2-2 draw in August at Starlight Stadium. Terran Campbell, tied for the team lead in goals with seven, gave Pacific the lead in the 54th minute of that match before Edmonton’s Tobias Warschewski tied it up 22 minutes later to ensure the draw.

    Edmonton FC went winless in August and have not earned three points against a team other than Valour FC since July 21, a 1-0 win against HFQ Wanderers.

    The Eddies are led by forward Easton Ongaro, who has notched a team-high six goals in 17 appearances this season, including a header in the victory over the Valour last week.

    The teams will face each other twice more this season, on Oct. 6th in Edmonton and Oct. 26th at Starlight Stadium.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
