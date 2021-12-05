Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Pacific FC at Forge FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Forge FC aims for its third consecutive Canadian Premier League title today against Pacific FC.
    After a blistering start to the regular season, Pacific FC sputtered down the stretch before rallying to make a late season push into the postseason, including a deep run in the Canadian Championship semifinals.

    Forge FC began the 2021 CPL season going 5-3 in the early season bubble in Winnipeg, struggled during the summer, and finished the regular season with a blistering run to earn the top seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the Pacific FC at Forge FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Forge has found incredible success outside of the CPL slate, including a semifinal appearance in the Canadian Championship, losing a heartbreaking 11-round penalty shootout to eventual champion CF Montréal. It also had a semifinal trip in the CONCACAF League, before being ousted on aggregate to Honduras club Motagua.

    Pacific booked its ticket to the CPL Final with a 2-1 extra time win over Cavalry FC. Forward Terran Campbell leads the Tridents in goals with 11, ranking him third in the chase for the Golden Boot. Campbell and forward Alejandro Diaz are the only teammates in the league with double-digit goals. Diaz though will miss today’s match due to injury.

    Goaltending and defense have been the hallmark of Forge FC’s 2021 campaign, conceding a league-best 24 goals in 28 matches, led by goalkeeper Triston Henry’s eight clean sheets. The 2020 CPL Golden Glove winner is a front runner to take home the trophy again this season.

