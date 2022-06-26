Skip to main content

How to Watch Valour FC at York United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

York United hosts Valour FC at York Lions Stadium on Sunday in Canadian Premier League action.

York United is sitting in sixth place in the Canadian Premier League with 11 points after 11 matches. The team has won just two matches so far this season and is winless in its last five matches in all competitions with three losses and two draws in that span. Valour FC, meanwhile, is in seventh place with 10 points in 10 matches on top of also being winless in its last five matches.

How to Watch Valour FC at York United Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Valour FC at York United on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Valour is coming off of a 4-2 loss to Cavalry United where Walter Ponce and Matteo de Brienne scored the team's goals in the defeat.

York United, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 loss to MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship semifinals. Brian White scored both goals for the Whitecaps while Isaiah Johnston scored the team's only goal in the loss.

York United will now host Valour FC at York Lions Stadium on Sunday with both teams looking to snap their respective five-match winless streaks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

