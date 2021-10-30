Second-place Cavalry FC hosts Valour FC, a playoff hopeful that needs to win out and get help to see the postseason.

Unbeaten in its last six matches, Cavalry FC sits just one point shy of Pacific FC atop the Canadian Premier League table. Now Valour FC is coming to town, and it finds itself in desperation mode to make the playoffs, trailing HFX Wanderers FC by three points as the season enters its penultimate weekend.

Valour has not beaten the Cavs in four matches this season, posting an 0-2-2 mark against the hosts, but its playoff hopes would be dashed if it cannot pull out a victory today.

How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Valour midfielder Moses Dyer and forward William Akio have combined for 12 goals in CPL play this season, with three of those goals coming in the last four matches.

The pair will be facing a Cavalry defense that has conceded a league-low 26 goals through 25 matches, led by goalkeeper Marco Carducci who has posted six clean sheets in 2021. His nine shutouts in 2019 led the league, earning him the 2019 VW Premier Performer of the year award and the Golden Glove award.

Obtaining home field throughout the 2021 CPL playoffs is on the table for Cavalry, as the team sits with a game in hand against Pacific and will play host to the leaders next Sunday.

Should Valour steal a road win, it still will not control its own playoff destiny as it would also have to earn a win against Edmonton next Saturday and then scoreboard watch as it trails York United FC and HFX Wanderers for the fourth and final playoff spot.