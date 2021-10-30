Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Second-place Cavalry FC hosts Valour FC, a playoff hopeful that needs to win out and get help to see the postseason.
    Author:

    Unbeaten in its last six matches, Cavalry FC sits just one point shy of Pacific FC atop the Canadian Premier League table. Now Valour FC is coming to town, and it finds itself in desperation mode to make the playoffs, trailing HFX Wanderers FC by three points as the season enters its penultimate weekend.

    Valour has not beaten the Cavs in four matches this season, posting an 0-2-2 mark against the hosts, but its playoff hopes would be dashed if it cannot pull out a victory today.

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

    You can stream Valour FC at Cavalry FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Valour midfielder Moses Dyer and forward William Akio have combined for 12 goals in CPL play this season, with three of those goals coming in the last four matches. 

    The pair will be facing a Cavalry defense that has conceded a league-low 26 goals through 25 matches, led by goalkeeper Marco Carducci who has posted six clean sheets in 2021. His nine shutouts in 2019 led the league, earning him the 2019 VW Premier Performer of the year award and the Golden Glove award. 

    Obtaining home field throughout the 2021 CPL playoffs is on the table for Cavalry, as the team sits with a game in hand against Pacific and will play host to the leaders next Sunday.

    Should Valour steal a road win, it still will not control its own playoff destiny as it would also have to earn a win against Edmonton next Saturday and then scoreboard watch as it trails York United FC and HFX Wanderers for the fourth and final playoff spot.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Valour FC at Cavalry FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040719
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

    2 minutes ago
    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991683
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13826065
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida International University Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13504294
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) makes adjustment before running a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy