Coming into today, Valour FC has won two straight matches to keep its slim postseason aspirations alive. However, the club will need a win and two losses by York United in the next four days to get above the playoff line.

FC Edmonton is eliminated from playoff contention but has posted a pair of wins against Valour already this season and can play spoiler.

How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton:

Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Valour FC at FC Edmonton match on fuboTV

The Eddies are winless in their last four matches but did knock off top of the table Pacific FC in early October. While they have scored in seven straight games, Edmonton has conceded 10 goals in their last three matches.

Valour began the season winning six of its first seven games while the entire Canadian Premier League played in an early-season bubble in Winnipeg. Since then the club has only managed to earn four victories in the following 20 matches to put itself in the position of needing to win out and get help to advance to the playoffs.

During this late-season push, Valour FC attacker William Akio scored five goals in October, earning him CanPL.com Player of the Month award honors. Akio previously scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Edmonton back in August.

Edmonton FC attacker Easton Ongaro still has a shot at taking home the CPL Golden Boot, as he sits three goals behind HFX Wanderers forward João Morelli who has posted 14 goals in 20 appearances this season.