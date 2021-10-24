Will the fourth and final match of the season between York United FC and Atlético Ottawa produce a winner? Three of the four prior contests ended in draws.

On Sunday afternoon, York United FC and Atlético Ottawa meet for the fourth and final time this season. The Canadian Premier League's two "newest" teams (Atlético Ottawa joined in the 2020 season, and York United FC underwent a rebrand for 2021) have struggled to separate from one another, with three of the four matches between the two so far this season yielding draws.

How to Watch: York United FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The two teams didn't play for the first time until about halfway through the season—a 1-1 draw on Aug. 18. That was followed by a 2-2 draw on Sept. 1. Finally, an advantage was struck, as York United shut out Atlético Ottawa 2-0 on Sept. 14. The most recent meeting saw the teams tie once again at 1-1 on Oct. 8.

In fact, York United has the most draws of any CPL team with 11 and enters this match with a 7-11-6 record. On the other side, Atlético Ottawa is 6-6-14 on the season.

This matchup features two of the best and busiest goalkeepers in the CPL. Atlético Ottawa's Dylon Powley leads the CPL with 84 saves while York United's Nathan Ingham is fourth with 64.

Sunday's kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET.

