How to Watch York United at Pacific FC

2021 CPL champion Pacific FC hosts York United tonight for the first of four matches this season

A year after evenly splitting three matches, the defending Canadian Premier League Champions Pacific FC look to extend their lead at the top of the table when they welcome York United FC to Starlight Stadium. The Nine Stripes made the playoffs a year ago and are currently locked into a five-way tie for second in the standings just six games into the new campaign but enter tonight off their first loss in over a month.

How to Watch York United FC at Pacific FC: York United at Pacific FC:

Match Date: May 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream the York United FC at Pacific FC: York United at Pacific FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tridents are currently on a two-match winning streak and are undefeated at home this season. Saturday Pacific beat FC Edmonton 2-1 behind goals from forward Alejandro Díaz, who netted his league-leading fifth goal of the season in the 10th minute, and forward Josh Heard who scored his eighth career CPL goal in the 62nd minute.

United comes in off a 1-0 loss at Valour on Sunday in a game that could produce a bit of a hangover considering how the result came about. York created a handful of second-half scoring chances including 16 touches in their opponent’s box but missed a penalty kick before yielding the game-winner in the 87th minute.

United has been the most aggressive team in the league recording 62 shots through six matches, five more than HFX Wanderers FC and ten more than Pacific in one less game. The bad news is only 45% of those shots have been on target, ranking them next to last in that category.

Osaze De Rosario has led the charge for The Nine Stripes scoring three goals and assisting on another through six appearances this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.