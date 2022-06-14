York United FC at Atlético Ottawa stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch York United FC at Atlético Ottawa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ottawa continues run to the top of the table as it hosts York United this evening.

Unbeaten in its last four matches, Atlético Ottawa has crept to within one point of first place in the Canadian Premier League standings with two games in hand. Tonight it hosts York United FC, the second match of four this season after both teams scratched out a point in their initial meeting in late April.

How to Watch York United FC at Atlético Ottawa:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream the York United FC at Atlético Ottawa match on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Scoreless at half of their first match, Ottawa broke through with a goal in the 51st minute when Brian Wright netted a left-footed goal to put the visitors on top. Osaze Tafari De Rosario netted the equalizer on a penalty 13 minutes later.

Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham played for York United for three seasons, appearing in 53 matches for the Nine Stripes. In nine matches with Ottawa this season, Ingham has posted three clean sheets and may do so again tonight as York has managed only six goals through its first nine matches.

Zach Verhoven has netted game-winning goals off the bench in Ottawa’s last two victories.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
