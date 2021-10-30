Top-of-the-table Pacific FC hosts York United FC that sits just outside of the playoff picture in Canadian Premier League action.

Pacific returned to form on Tuesday with a 5-1 thumping of Edmonton FC. The win snapped a string of games that saw the team lose three out of four games and caused its lead atop the Canadian Premier League standings dwindle to a narrow one-point cushion.

York United, currently resting one point shy of the playoff line with a game in hand of HFX Wanderers FC, has earned a draw in four of its last five matches as it tries to make a late-season push for the playoffs.

How to Watch York United FC at Pacific FC:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Both teams control their playoff destiny in terms of qualification and seeding, as the season enters its final two weeks.

Pacific has already locked itself into the postseason but can be anywhere from the No. 1 to the No. 3 seed depending on its performance down the stretch. Add in that Pacific has the Canadian Championship Final against MLS side Toronto FC on Wednesday and this could easily be the most important week in the club's history.

The last time these squads faced off, Pacific netted two goals in the game’s first 10 minutes en route to a 3-0 win in the CPL Bubble in Winnipeg back in July. Marco Bustos, who returned from injury last week, scored a pair of goal in that victory.

York has secured at least a point in nine of its last 10 matches, going 3-1-6 in that span and inching its way towards a postseason berth.

