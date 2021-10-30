Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch York United FC at Pacific FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Top-of-the-table Pacific FC hosts York United FC that sits just outside of the playoff picture in Canadian Premier League action.
    Author:

    Pacific returned to form on Tuesday with a 5-1 thumping of Edmonton FC. The win snapped a string of games that saw the team lose three out of four games and caused its lead atop the Canadian Premier League standings dwindle to a narrow one-point cushion.

    York United, currently resting one point shy of the playoff line with a game in hand of HFX Wanderers FC, has earned a draw in four of its last five matches as it tries to make a late-season push for the playoffs.

    How to Watch York United FC at Pacific FC:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

    You can stream the York United FC at Pacific FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both teams control their playoff destiny in terms of qualification and seeding, as the season enters its final two weeks. 

    Pacific has already locked itself into the postseason but can be anywhere from the No. 1 to the No. 3 seed depending on its performance down the stretch. Add in that Pacific has the Canadian Championship Final against MLS side Toronto FC on Wednesday and this could easily be the most important week in the club's history.

    The last time these squads faced off, Pacific netted two goals in the game’s first 10 minutes en route to a 3-0 win in the CPL Bubble in Winnipeg back in July. Marco Bustos, who returned from injury last week, scored a pair of goal in that victory.

    York has secured at least a point in nine of its last 10 matches, going 3-1-6 in that span and inching its way towards a postseason berth. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    York United FC at Pacific FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16806842
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch York United FC at Pacific FC

    just now
    USATSI_17012003
    NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

    How to Watch Dead On Tools 250

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17046764
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

    1 hour ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points at Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Vitória SC

    1 hour ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16097872
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy