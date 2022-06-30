The BC Lions are off to a 2-0 start. They'll look to stay perfect on Thursday when they kick off week four of CFL action against the Redblacks

The Lions' offense is off to a thunderous start in 2022. Despite having already had a bye week while most teams have played three games, the Lions have scored a league-best 103 points this season. Will the offense continue to roll on Thursday against a Redblacks team coming off a bye?

How to Watch BC Lions vs. Ottawa Redblacks in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the BC Lions vs. Ottawa Redblacks game on fuboTV.

A big part of BC's success has been quarterback, Nathan Rourke. Just two games into his first full season as a starter, Rourke is already drawing MOP hype league-wide.

In last week's game, a 44-3 win over Toronto, Rourke added to his quickly-growing resume, completing 86.7% of his 45 pass attempts for 436 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The 436 yards was the most ever in a single game by a Canadian quarterback. His 39 completions also set a new franchise single-game record.

BC's defense has been just as dominant. They've allowed just 18 total points as the team has a league-best plus-85 scoring margin between their 59-15 season-opening win and last week's game.

Kickoff for this game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be found on ESPN2.

Regional restrictions may apply.