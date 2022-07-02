Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Roughridgers and Alouettes meet for the second time in nine days in this exciting Canadian Football League matchup.

After picking up their first win of the 2022 season last Thursday against the Roughriders, the Alouettes pack up and head west for a rematch. The Als’ defense led the way in week three, posting eight sacks and picking off quarterbacks Cody Fajardo and Mason Fine three times en route to the 37-13 home win. Tonight, the Alouettes look for their first road win since beating Ottawa in October 2021.

How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream the Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In their last meeting, the Alouettes scored the second-fastest touchdown in Canadian Football League history when Chandler Worthy took the opening kickoff back for an 88-yard score just twelve seconds into the game. That kick return sparked a 23-3 first-half lead behind four David Cote field goals. The Als dominated the rest of the way, racing out to a 37-6 lead before a late Roughriders touchdown made the result a bit more respectable.

In his two starts this season for the Alouettes, quarterback Trevor Harris has been efficient, completing 65.4% of his passes with only one interception in 52 pass attempts. The Als committed no turnovers in last week’s win against the Roughriders.

The Roughriders own the CFL’s fourth-best scoring offense, posting 21.7 points per game and are converting 63.6% of their third-down conversions.

This is the first home game for the Roughriders since beating Hamilton in the season opener on June 11. The Riders' defense forced a pair of turnovers picking off Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans twice and finished the game on a 24-7 run capped off by a touchdown run by Fajardo.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
