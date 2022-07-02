How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After picking up their first win of the 2022 season last Thursday against the Roughriders, the Alouettes pack up and head west for a rematch. The Als’ defense led the way in week three, posting eight sacks and picking off quarterbacks Cody Fajardo and Mason Fine three times en route to the 37-13 home win. Tonight, the Alouettes look for their first road win since beating Ottawa in October 2021.
How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders:
Game Date: July 2, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2
In their last meeting, the Alouettes scored the second-fastest touchdown in Canadian Football League history when Chandler Worthy took the opening kickoff back for an 88-yard score just twelve seconds into the game. That kick return sparked a 23-3 first-half lead behind four David Cote field goals. The Als dominated the rest of the way, racing out to a 37-6 lead before a late Roughriders touchdown made the result a bit more respectable.
In his two starts this season for the Alouettes, quarterback Trevor Harris has been efficient, completing 65.4% of his passes with only one interception in 52 pass attempts. The Als committed no turnovers in last week’s win against the Roughriders.
The Roughriders own the CFL’s fourth-best scoring offense, posting 21.7 points per game and are converting 63.6% of their third-down conversions.
This is the first home game for the Roughriders since beating Hamilton in the season opener on June 11. The Riders' defense forced a pair of turnovers picking off Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans twice and finished the game on a 24-7 run capped off by a touchdown run by Fajardo.
