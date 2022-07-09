Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week five sees a matchup of undefeated teams as Lions host defending Grey Cup Champion Blue Bombers in CFL action.

Riding a six-game winning streak dating back to last season, the Blue Bombers (4-0) head west to Vancouver to face the BC Lions (3-0) in a showdown of undefeated teams. The Blue Bombers have won four straight against the Lions with the home side's last win in this series coming in July 2019.

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Three of the Blue Bombers' four wins this season have been by one score, pulling out late wins at Ottawa and Toronto already this season. Owning the lowest-scoring offense in the western conference they will face a test against a Lions defense that has held two of its first three opponents under 15 points. The last time these teams met, the Blue Bombers clinched the top seed in the western conference with a dominating 45-0 home win.

The Lions' offense has been spectacular through three games this season, scoring at least 34 points in all three games, hanging 59 on Edmonton in the season opener and 44 points on Toronto in week three.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his second season with the Lions, has stepped into the starting role and has delivered through three starts passing for 1,077 yards and nine touchdowns leading an offense that is averaging over 500 yards per game.

