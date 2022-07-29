Skip to main content

How to Watch BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream CFL, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top teams in the CFL's West Division square off on Friday, with the Lions visiting the Roughriders.

The Lions' high-octane offense gets back on the field Friday night on the road. BC takes on the Roughriders in CFL action, after winning its first low-scoring game last week.

Last week was an uncharacteristically quiet game for the Lions' offense. They put up a season-low 17 points but managed to come away with a 17-12 win.

Even with that, BC is averaging a league-best 35.2 points per game. At the helm of that offense is quarterback Nathan Rourke, who is an early MOP candidate. Through five games, Rourke leads the league with a 123 passer efficiency rating, averaging 321 passing yards per game with 14 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Thanks to their explosive offense - paired with the league's second-best scoring defense allowing 20.8 points per game - the Lions have gotten off to a 4-1 start this year. They trail just the 7-0 Blue Bombers - the defending champions - for the best record in the league.

The Roughriders were also 4-1 to start the season, but have dropped their last two games. After a bye last week, they look to get back in the win column. Saskatchewan ranks fourth in the league in both scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and scoring defense (22.9).

