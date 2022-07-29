How to Watch BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream CFL

Two of the top teams in the CFL's West Division square off on Friday, with the Lions visiting the Roughriders.

The Lions' high-octane offense gets back on the field Friday night on the road. BC takes on the Roughriders in CFL action, after winning its first low-scoring game last week.

How to Watch BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last week was an uncharacteristically quiet game for the Lions' offense. They put up a season-low 17 points but managed to come away with a 17-12 win.

Even with that, BC is averaging a league-best 35.2 points per game. At the helm of that offense is quarterback Nathan Rourke, who is an early MOP candidate. Through five games, Rourke leads the league with a 123 passer efficiency rating, averaging 321 passing yards per game with 14 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Thanks to their explosive offense - paired with the league's second-best scoring defense allowing 20.8 points per game - the Lions have gotten off to a 4-1 start this year. They trail just the 7-0 Blue Bombers - the defending champions - for the best record in the league.

The Roughriders were also 4-1 to start the season, but have dropped their last two games. After a bye last week, they look to get back in the win column. Saskatchewan ranks fourth in the league in both scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and scoring defense (22.9).

Regional restrictions may apply.