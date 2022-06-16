How to Watch Alouettes at Argonauts

Rivals meet in Ontario as the Alouettes and Argonauts search for their first win of the season on Thursday.

Week 2 of the Canadian Football League season kicks off on Thursday as the Toronto Argonauts make their 2022 season debut hosting the Montreal Alouettes. Toronto had a bye in week one while the Alouettes dropped their season opener at Calgary 30-27.

How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts Today:

Match Date: June 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Last season the Argos, led by quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, threw the most passes of any team in the CFL, but also led the league with 19 interceptions. Thompson has a new target in four-time CFL All-Star free agent wide receiver Brandon Banks comes over after eight seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 111 career games in Hamilton, Banks caught 442 passes for 5,678 yards and 44 touchdowns.

The Argonauts defense will have their hands full trying to corral Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams, Jr. who last week threw for 250 yards and a touchdown, as well as a rushing touchdown, his 20th career rushing score in his seven CFL seasons.

Alouettes running back William Stanback was injured in the loss last week and has been placed on the six-game injured list and will not be available tonight. Jeshrun Antwi tallied 98 yards on seven carries in relief of Stanback and is expected to see most of the snaps at running back tonight.

These squads split their two games in 2021, each winning on their home field. Montreal won 37-16 in the last meeting.

